Jones gave up six goals on 26 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Kings on Thursday.

Jones was pulled after the sixth goal, allowing Alexei Melnichuk to make his NHL debut. After the game, head coach Bob Boughner voiced his displeasure, saying that Thursday's performance was "not up to [the Sharks'] standard," Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. Persistent struggles have been the story with Jones for much of the last few seasons. He dropped to 5-3-0 with a 4.09 GAA and an .865 save percentage after Thursday's dud. A starting goalie for Saturday's game versus the West Division-leading Golden Knights has yet to be named.