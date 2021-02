Jones stopped 23 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

All three Vegas goals were scored with San Jose down a man, giving Jones little chance to make a difference on an afternoon when the Sharks' offense was sputtering. The veteran netminder hasn't allowed fewer than three goals in any of his last six appearances and has only done so once all season, saddling him with a 3.96 GAA and .867 save percentage despite a palatable 5-4-0 record.