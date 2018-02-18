Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets nod against Dallas

Jones will patrol the crease Sunday against Dallas, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

After putting together one of his better efforts on the season Thursday -- Jones stopped 43 of 44 shots in a tilt against Vancouver -- he'll look to record his third win in his last four games, with the home crowd behind him. Although Dallas' offense is in the middle of the pack and ranks 13th in goals per game (2.98) in the NHL, they've been especially hot lately winning seven of its last eight games, and certainly won't make Jones' job a simple one.