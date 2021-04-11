Jones surrendered four goals on 19 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Jones wasn't very effective in the second half of a back-to-back, as a three-goal second period by the Kings was enough to seal his fate. The 31-year-old was relieved by Josef Korenar for the final 20 minutes. Jones dropped to 15-9-2 with a 3.11 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 27 outings. After trading Devan Dubnyk to the Avalanche on Saturday, the Sharks intend to incorporate Korenar and Alexei Melnichuk into games over the final month of the season. That could lead to less playing time than expected for Jones.