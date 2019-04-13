Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets pulled in defeat

Jones lasted under seven minutes allowing three goals on seven shots during a 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2 on Friday. The first-round matchup is tied 1-1.

This is the Jones owners had to worry about during the regular season. After a well-played all-around game for the Sharks in Game 1, Jones couldn't make any big saves early, and San Jose found themselves in a 3-0 hole. The Sharks actually tied the game before the end of the first period, so Jones didn't take the loss, but San Jose didn't score again after that. Jones is 1-1 with an .848 save percentage in two postseason games this spring.