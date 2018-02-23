Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets road assignment in Chicago
Jones will start in goal Friday night, with the Blackhawks playing host to the contest.
Hopefully Jones sitting out for rest and deferring to Aaron Dell against the Predators on Thursday won't end up disrupting his positive momentum. San Jose's chief puck plugger will be in pursuit of his fourth consecutive win, and he hasn't allowed more than two goals in a given outing since the surprisingly dangerous Vegas expansion club got the best of him at home Feb. 8. Next up are the Blackhawks, who rank 14th in home scoring at 2.94 goals per game.
