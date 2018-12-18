Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod
Jones will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Wild, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Jones was awful in his last appearances Sunday against Chicago, surrendering three goals on just four shots before being replaced by Aaron Dell in the first period of the eventual 7-3 victory. He'll look to bounce back and pick up his 14th win of the campaign in a difficult road matchup with a Minnesota team that's averaging 3.65 goals per game at home this season, fifth in the NHL.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Short leash in latest outing•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling the crease Sunday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Benefits from defense in win•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: In goal against Stars•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: In control against Devils•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending cage versus Devils•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...