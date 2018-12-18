Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod

Jones will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Wild, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Jones was awful in his last appearances Sunday against Chicago, surrendering three goals on just four shots before being replaced by Aaron Dell in the first period of the eventual 7-3 victory. He'll look to bounce back and pick up his 14th win of the campaign in a difficult road matchup with a Minnesota team that's averaging 3.65 goals per game at home this season, fifth in the NHL.