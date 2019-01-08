Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod
Jones will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Oilers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Jones has been on a roll recently, picking up five straight victories in his last five appearances. The 28-year-old backstop will look to stay sharp and secure his 20th win of the campaign in a home matchup with an Edmonton team that's averaging 2.59 goals per game on the road this season, 22nd in the NHL.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Yields one to win fifth straight•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes against Kings•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Ends Lightning point streak•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Set to face Bolts at home•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Wins despite struggles•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Starting in Colorado•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...