Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod

Jones will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Oilers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Jones has been on a roll recently, picking up five straight victories in his last five appearances. The 28-year-old backstop will look to stay sharp and secure his 20th win of the campaign in a home matchup with an Edmonton team that's averaging 2.59 goals per game on the road this season, 22nd in the NHL.