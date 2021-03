Jones will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game against Anaheim, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones was awful in his last start March 5 versus Vegas, surrendering three goals on just eight shots before being replaced by Devan Dubnyk in the second period of the eventual 5-4 loss. He'll attempt to shake off that poor performance and pick up his eighth win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Ducks team that's 4-9-3 at home this year.