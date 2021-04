Jones will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus Anaheim, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Jones has been on a roll recently, stringing together four straight wins while posting an admirable 1.71 GAA and .942 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 15th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Ducks team that's averaging 2.50 goals per game on the road this year, 22nd in the NHL.