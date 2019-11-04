Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod against Hawks

Jones will be between the pipes at home versus Chicago on Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Despite a disastrous start to the year in which he is 2-7-1 with a career-worst .887 save percentage, Jones continues to be the primary option for the Sharks. With no real alternative thanks to backup Aaron Dell's own struggles, San Jose may need to look to the trade market if it is going to avoid the 2019-20 campaign turning into a lost season.