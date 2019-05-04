Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod for Game 5

Jones will defend the blue paint in Saturday's Game 5 against the Avalanche in San Jose.

Jones was rock solid in Thursday's Game 4, turning aside 25 of 27 shots, but he ultimately suffered his fourth loss of this postseason due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and help his team return to Colorado for Game 6 on Monday with a chance to close out the series by picking up his fifth home win of the playoffs Saturday.