Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod for Game 5
Jones will defend the blue paint in Saturday's Game 5 against the Avalanche in San Jose.
Jones was rock solid in Thursday's Game 4, turning aside 25 of 27 shots, but he ultimately suffered his fourth loss of this postseason due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and help his team return to Colorado for Game 6 on Monday with a chance to close out the series by picking up his fifth home win of the playoffs Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...