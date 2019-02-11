Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod Monday
Jones will be between the pipes for Monday's road tilt against the Canucks, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Jones is riding a four-game winning streak, during which he has recorded a 2.93 GAA and .912 save percentage. In nine career outings, the netminder is 7-1-1 with a 1.86 GAA versus Vancouver and will look for win No. 10 on the road Monday.
