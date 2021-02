Jones will be between the pipes at home versus the Ducks on Monday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Jones was shelled in his previous two outings to the tune of nine goals on 52 shots (.827 save percentage). Unfortunately for the Sharks, with Devan Dubnyk still recovering from a lower-body injury, the club doesn't have better options in the crease. Once Dubnyk is cleared to play, he will likely split the starts with Jones moving forward.