Jones will guard the cage for Saturday's home tilt with the Kings, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Jones likely wouldn't have started in back-to-back games but the Sharks traded Devan Dubnyk to Colorado on Saturday. The 31-year-old stopped 32-of-34 shots in Friday's win over Los Angeles. Over his last nine games, Jones is 7-2-0 with a .930 save percentage and 2.32 GAA.