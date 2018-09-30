Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod Sunday
Jones will start Sunday's preseason contest versus the Golden Knights, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Tonight's preseason finale serves as a final tune-up game before San Jose's regular-season opener Wednesday. Jones, 28, has started 60-plus games in each of the past three seasons and with such high expectations imposed on the Sharks for 2018-19, expect him to see a heavy workload yet again.
