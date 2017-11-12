Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod Sunday
Jones will man the crease Sunday against the Kings.
Overall, Jones has been solid this season with a 7-4-0 record. In his last appearance, he lasted just two periods, giving up four goals before being pulled. However, his 2.24 GAA and .922 save percentage would both be his best numbers as a full-time starter. Earlier this year, Jones was pulled after giving up four goals to the Kings, so this could be a night of redemption for the 27-year-old.
