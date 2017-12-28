Jones will be between the pipes against the Flames on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Heading into the holiday break, Jones blanked the Kings for a 28-save, shutout outing and will look to carry that momentum forward into Thursday's tilt. The netminder sat on the bench the last time these two clubs squared off, but has historically performed decently well versus Calgary with a 5-3-0 career record and .907 save percentage.