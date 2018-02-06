Play

Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Jones will be between the pipes against the Avalanche on Tuesday, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Jones has allowed just one goal in each of his previous two outings, but was saddled with an overtime loss versus Detroit thanks to his offense -- or lack thereof. The netminder's last clash with Colorado was one he no doubt would like to forget, as he allowed five goals on 22 shots before getting the hook.

