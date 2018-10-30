Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Jones will tend the twine against the Rangers at home Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones is riding a four-game win streak, despite having given up seven goals in his prior two outings. The netminder will look to make it five in a row versus a New York team that is struggling to put pucks in the back of the net (2.46 goals per game).
