Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Jones will tend the twine against the Rangers at home Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones is riding a four-game win streak, despite having given up seven goals in his prior two outings. The netminder will look to make it five in a row versus a New York team that is struggling to put pucks in the back of the net (2.46 goals per game).

