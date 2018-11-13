Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod
Jones will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Predators, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones was sharp in his last start Sunday against Calgary, turning aside 29 of 30 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. The 28-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his ninth win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Nashvile team that's 8-0-1 on the road this campaign.
