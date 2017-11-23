Jones stopped 26 of 27 shots in Wednesday's victory over Arizona.

Jones is having a strong season and is now 9-5-1 with a .929 save percentage. While the Coyotes are struggling at the bottom of the standings, Jones still had to come up with some impressive saves and played a major role in the victory. He's picked up some losses recently due to a lack of offensive support, but the 29-year-old has allowed two goals or fewer in 11 of his last 13 outings. A mediocre record aside, Jones' consistency makes him a very safe fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.