Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets the job done against Yotes
Jones stopped 26 of 27 shots in Wednesday's victory over Arizona.
Jones is having a strong season and is now 9-5-1 with a .929 save percentage. While the Coyotes are struggling at the bottom of the standings, Jones still had to come up with some impressive saves and played a major role in the victory. He's picked up some losses recently due to a lack of offensive support, but the 29-year-old has allowed two goals or fewer in 11 of his last 13 outings. A mediocre record aside, Jones' consistency makes him a very safe fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...