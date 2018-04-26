Sharks' Martin Jones: Getting set to face Golden Knights in Vegas

Jones will start in goal for Game 1 against host Vegas in the conference semifinals Thursday night, as Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports there will be no lineup changes for the Sharks.

The Sharks haven't played since April 18 when Jones and Co. swept the Ducks in the first round of the playoffs, but the Golden Knights also busted out the brooms against the Kings, so both teams will be well rested. Jones carries a playoff record of 20-14-0, 1.90 GAA and .931 save percentage; he'll be countered by an expansion team that exhibits a tremendous forecheck and has plenty of speed to boot, albeit one that ranked 14th in goals per game (1.75) during the first-round series. This should be quite the entertaining series as the Sharks hunt for their first-ever Stanley Cup championship, while the Golden Knights continue defying the odds of being so successful in their inaugural campaign.