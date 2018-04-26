Sharks' Martin Jones: Getting set to face Golden Knights in Vegas
Jones will start in goal for Game 1 against host Vegas in the conference semifinals Thursday night, as Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports there will be no lineup changes for the Sharks.
The Sharks haven't played since April 18 when Jones and Co. swept the Ducks in the first round of the playoffs, but the Golden Knights also busted out the brooms against the Kings, so both teams will be well rested. Jones carries a playoff record of 20-14-0, 1.90 GAA and .931 save percentage; he'll be countered by an expansion team that exhibits a tremendous forecheck and has plenty of speed to boot, albeit one that ranked 14th in goals per game (1.75) during the first-round series. This should be quite the entertaining series as the Sharks hunt for their first-ever Stanley Cup championship, while the Golden Knights continue defying the odds of being so successful in their inaugural campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...