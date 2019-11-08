Play

Sharks' Martin Jones: Gives up five goals in win

Jones allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 6-5 win over the Wild on Thursday.

Jones had a four-goal lead to protect entering the third period, and he gave three goals up but held on for the win. He's won his last two starts to improve to 4-7-1, but his GAA inflated to 3.52 with an .883 save percentage. It's the result that matters in the real world, so Jones is likely to start Saturday versus the Predators.

