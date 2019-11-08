Sharks' Martin Jones: Gives up five goals in win
Jones allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 6-5 win over the Wild on Thursday.
Jones had a four-goal lead to protect entering the third period, and he gave three goals up but held on for the win. He's won his last two starts to improve to 4-7-1, but his GAA inflated to 3.52 with an .883 save percentage. It's the result that matters in the real world, so Jones is likely to start Saturday versus the Predators.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.