Sharks' Martin Jones: Gives up four in loss
Jones allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's loss to the Golden Knights.
That's consecutive losses for Jones, who was outplayed by Marc-Andre Fleury in the contest. The 28-year-old drops to 15-14-5 on the season with a .912 save percentage. He's had some strong performances of late, but he's also had some lackluster ones, so analyze future matchups before determining whether Jones warrants a fantasy play or not.
