Sharks' Martin Jones: Gives up four on 22 shots in loss

Jones surrendered four goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Jones was outplayed by Dallas backup Anton Khudobin, which is why the visitors came away with a regulation loss despite holding a 36-22 edge in shots. This result snapped a seven-game stretch without a regulation defeat in which Jones was 6-0-1. His save percentage is still below .900, so most of the credit for that strong stretch probably belongs to Jones' teammates.