Sharks' Martin Jones: Gives up four to lose Karlsson's debut

Jones surrendered four goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Flames.

If you're looking for a silver lining here, Jones at least managed to right the ship after falling behind 4-1 with 6:25 remaining in the second period. San Jose's comeback fell short this time around, but the team will rarely be out of games this season with two of the league's top offensive weapons from the blue line in Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns. The team's trade for Karlsson should help Jones reverse a disturbing trend that's seen his win total drop from 37 to 35 to 30 over his first three seasons with the Sharks.