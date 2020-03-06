Sharks' Martin Jones: Gives up three goals in loss

Jones surrendered three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Jones' personal three-game winning streak came to a close Thursday. The 30-year-old goalie dropped to 17-20-2 with a 2.97 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 40 appearances. Jones still hasn't allowed more than three goals in his last seven starts -- those solid numbers should keep him in position to get most of the games down the stretch.