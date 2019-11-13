Sharks' Martin Jones: Gives up three goals in win
Jones stopped 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Jones was buoyed by a three-goal first period from the Sharks, allowing the netminder to leak a couple tallies in the third without consequence. Jones has won four straight starts, improving to 6-7-1 with a 3.29 GAA and an .887 save percentage. If the 29-year-old starts Thursday, he'd be facing the 24th-best offense in the league, as the Ducks have averaged 2.63 goals per game this year.
