Jones gave up four goals on 37 shots in a 5-4 shootout win over the Ducks on Friday.

A battle with one of the league's worst offenses should have been much easier for Jones, but he allowed the Ducks to score a season-high four goals. The 31-year-old netminder redeemed himself with three saves in the shootout to lock down the win. Jones improved to 4-2-0 despite his 3.87 GAA and .876 save percentage in six games. Devan Dubnyk is set to start Saturday's game versus the Ducks, so the earliest Jones will get back in the crease for a start is Tuesday in Los Angeles.