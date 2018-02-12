Sharks' Martin Jones: Grabs shootout win
Jones allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks on Sunday.
Jones' 16th win of the season came in his 37th appearance, indicating how tough of a time the 28-year-old has had in 2017-18. Owners will be pleased to see him back in the win column (and above .500 at 16-14-5) after back-to-back losses against Vegas and Colorado, but it doesn't change the fact that Jones sits just 21st in wins after finishing seventh with 35 last year.
