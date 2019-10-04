Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding cage Friday

Jones will be in goal at home versus Vegas on Friday.

Jones will no doubt be eager to bounce back after giving up four goals on 35 shots in the season opener against the Golden Knight on Wednesday. The 29-year-old reached the 60-game mark in each of the previous four seasons and is showing no signs of slowing down. Unless Aaron Dell can pry some start away from Jones, the veteran should top that threshold again in 2019-20, which will set him up well for another 35-plus win campaign.