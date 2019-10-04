Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding cage Friday
Jones will be in goal at home versus Vegas on Friday.
Jones will no doubt be eager to bounce back after giving up four goals on 35 shots in the season opener against the Golden Knight on Wednesday. The 29-year-old reached the 60-game mark in each of the previous four seasons and is showing no signs of slowing down. Unless Aaron Dell can pry some start away from Jones, the veteran should top that threshold again in 2019-20, which will set him up well for another 35-plus win campaign.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Surrenders four in loss•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Set to start Opening Night•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Making preseason debut•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Cracks under pressure in Game 6•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod for must-win game•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Buried by Blues in Game 5•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.