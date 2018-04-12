Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding cage in Game 1
Jones will defend the net during Thursday's Game 1 against the Ducks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jones was given the hook from his last start of the regular season after allowing five goals on 19 shots. He's struggled on the road this season to the tune of a 2.72 GAA, but his home and road save percentages are nearly identical -- .914 on the road and .915 on home ice. Jones has fared well in three matchups against the Ducks, however, posting a 2-0-1 record with a 1.55 GAA and a .940 save percentage.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...