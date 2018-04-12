Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding cage in Game 1

Jones will defend the net during Thursday's Game 1 against the Ducks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Jones was given the hook from his last start of the regular season after allowing five goals on 19 shots. He's struggled on the road this season to the tune of a 2.72 GAA, but his home and road save percentages are nearly identical -- .914 on the road and .915 on home ice. Jones has fared well in three matchups against the Ducks, however, posting a 2-0-1 record with a 1.55 GAA and a .940 save percentage.