Jones will patrol the blue paint against the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Jones was fantastic is his previous five outings, as he has registered a 1.41 GAA. The netminder record one loss during that stretch (against Boston) which probably can be blamed on a lack of scoring considering he gave up just two goals on 33 shots. The 27-year-old will certainly be tested when the high-powered Toronto offense (4.09 goals per game) comes to town Monday.