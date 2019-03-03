Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding cage Sunday

Jones will tend the home goal in Sunday's game against the Blackhawks.

Jones hasn't been great in his last five games, accumulating just a 2-2-1 record to go along with a 3.52 GAA and .865 save percentage. The 29-year-old will have to be on his toes when he takes on the eighth-best offense in terms of goals per game (3.34).

