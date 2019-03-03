Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding cage Sunday
Jones will tend the home goal in Sunday's game against the Blackhawks.
Jones hasn't been great in his last five games, accumulating just a 2-2-1 record to go along with a 3.52 GAA and .865 save percentage. The 29-year-old will have to be on his toes when he takes on the eighth-best offense in terms of goals per game (3.34).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...