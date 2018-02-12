Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding cage Sunday
Jones led his team onto the ice and will square off against Anaheim on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
In his last two starts Jones was tagged for six goals on 51 shots, and has posted just a .905 save percentage since the New Year. However, Jones was excellent against Anaheim during his previous two starts this season, posting a .946 save percentage and only allowing three goals in the contests. Still, Anaheim sits just two points out of a playoff position in the Western Conference, and won't make it easy for the 28-year-old to post a repeat performance.
