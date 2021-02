Jones will patrol the blue paint in Thursday's road game against the Kings, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones is riding a two-game winning streak despite giving up seven goals on his 64 shots during that span. The 31-year-old has struggled since the start of the season, posting a .878 save percentage and 3.70 GAA. Still, he's 5-2-0 and has a chance at a third straight win.