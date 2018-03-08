Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding cage Thursday
Jones will protect the crease against the Blues on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jones previous outing was disappointing at best, as he allowed three goals on 13 shots before getting the hook. For the first time in three years, the netminder may appear in less than 65 games (46 so far), but should still crack the 30-win threshold -- he's currently sitting at 21.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Chased in loss to Blue Jackets•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: In net Sunday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 32 saves to defeat Blackhawks•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding home net Thursday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 24 saves to defeat Oilers•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes against Oilers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...