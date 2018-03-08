Play

Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding cage Thursday

Jones will protect the crease against the Blues on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Jones previous outing was disappointing at best, as he allowed three goals on 13 shots before getting the hook. For the first time in three years, the netminder may appear in less than 65 games (46 so far), but should still crack the 30-win threshold -- he's currently sitting at 21.

