Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding cage Tuesday

Jones will patrol the crease for Tuesday's road matchup with Boston.

Jones is winless in his last four outings, having posted a 0-2-1 record and 3.61 GAA over that stretch. Even with his struggles, the netminder should still reach the 60-game mark for a fourth straight season, though he could struggle for the 35-win threshold given his slow start to the year.

