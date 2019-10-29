Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding cage Tuesday
Jones will patrol the crease for Tuesday's road matchup with Boston.
Jones is winless in his last four outings, having posted a 0-2-1 record and 3.61 GAA over that stretch. Even with his struggles, the netminder should still reach the 60-game mark for a fourth straight season, though he could struggle for the 35-win threshold given his slow start to the year.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes relief appearance•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Third straight winless start•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes against Leafs•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Skewered by Sabres•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling crease versus Buffalo•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Not good enough versus Sabres•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.