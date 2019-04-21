Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding crease for Game 6

Jones will draw the start in Vegas for Game 6 on Sunday.

Jones has started all five games so far and his Game 6 nod doesn't come as a surprise despite his poor play so far. He owns a 4.37 GAA and .866 save percentage this postseason but did stop 30-of-32 shots to extend the series in Game 5.

More News
Our Latest Stories