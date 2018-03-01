Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding home net Thursday
Jones will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Blackhawks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Since the NHL's All-Star break, Jones has fashioned an impressive 6-5-2 record, 2.14 GAA and .932 save percentage through 13 starts. His next challenge is prevailing over a Chicago club that averages 2.68 goals per game on the road (17th), and was relatively quiet during Monday's trade-deadline frenzy aside from bottom-six winger Ryan Hartman shuffling to Nashville.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 24 saves to defeat Oilers•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes against Oilers•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 38 saves in overtime loss•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Looks for revenge against Wild•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Plays well in loss•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets road assignment in Chicago•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...