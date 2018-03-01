Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding home net Thursday

Jones will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Blackhawks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Since the NHL's All-Star break, Jones has fashioned an impressive 6-5-2 record, 2.14 GAA and .932 save percentage through 13 starts. His next challenge is prevailing over a Chicago club that averages 2.68 goals per game on the road (17th), and was relatively quiet during Monday's trade-deadline frenzy aside from bottom-six winger Ryan Hartman shuffling to Nashville.