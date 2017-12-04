Sharks' Martin Jones: Guarding net Monday
Jones will man the crease in Monday's road contest against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Now in his third season as a Shark, Jones has spent 2017-18 by continuing to quietly establish himself as one of the best and most reliable goaltenders in the league. Through 18 games, Jones is 10-6-1 with a 2.23 GAA and .926 save percentage, helping to lead San Jose to third in Pacific Division. While Jones was shellacked for five goals in his last outing, the Sharks were thoroughly outplayed by Tampa Bay and should bring a renewed effort to Monday's clash with Washington.
