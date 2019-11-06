Sharks' Martin Jones: Hangs on for win
Jones surrendered two goals on 21 shots in a 4-2 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
Jones came within 3:02 of recording a shutout, but he allowed goals to Brandon Saad and Duncan Keith for a bit of a nervy finish. Jones improved to 3-7-1 with a 3.38 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 12 appearances (11 starts). It's too soon to say this start, against an unimpressive Blackhawks team, counts as progress. Jones will likely be back in goal Thursday against the Wild.
