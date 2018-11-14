Sharks' Martin Jones: Hangs on in thrilling win
Jones allowed four goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Predators.
After the Sharks got out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, Jones yielded three goals in the second frame to tie the game heading into the third. The Preds' Rocco Grimaldi beat Jones on a breakaway to take the lead, but the Sharks eventually came back and Jones made multiple breathtaking saves down the stretch to secure the win. It's his fourth win in five games, but this showing will dip him to a .898 save percentage.
