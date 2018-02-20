Sharks' Martin Jones: Holding post in The Gateway City

Jones will start against the Blues in St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Jones actually carries a slightly higher save percentage on the road (.917) compared to his career mark at the Shark Tank (9.14), but he's only defeated the Blues twice in six tries. However, the Notes have been thrown off-key of late, as evidenced by their three-game losing skid. Seeing as how this matchup truly could go either way, it wouldn't be a bad idea to scan the nine-game slate for potential safer plays -- at least in daily fantasy.