Sharks' Martin Jones: Holds off onslaught in win

Jones made 37 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over Montreal.

The final score doesn't tell the whole story here, as the ice was tilted in Jones' direction for most of the contest -- Montreal held a 39-25 edge in shots. Jones has been carried by his teammates all season, so it must feel great for him to finally return the favor, though it's not like he had to do it all by himself given the results on the scoreboard.