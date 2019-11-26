Sharks' Martin Jones: Holds on for overtime win
Jones stopped 33 of 36 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Kings on Monday.
The Sharks built up a 3-0 lead halfway through the second period, but Jones couldn't make that stand. He was bailed out when Patrick Marleau cashed in on a puck-handling mistake by the Kings' Jonathan Quick in overtime. Jones improved to 10-8-1 with a 3.18 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 20 appearances.
