Sharks' Martin Jones: Holds on for overtime win

Jones stopped 33 of 36 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Kings on Monday.

The Sharks built up a 3-0 lead halfway through the second period, but Jones couldn't make that stand. He was bailed out when Patrick Marleau cashed in on a puck-handling mistake by the Kings' Jonathan Quick in overtime. Jones improved to 10-8-1 with a 3.18 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 20 appearances.