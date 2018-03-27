Sharks' Martin Jones: Holds on for shootout win

Jones stopped 28 of 31 shots and three of four shootout attempts during Monday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

The victory extends Jones' winning streak to seven games, and he now sports a 29-18-6 record, .918 save percentage and 2.45 GAA for the campaign. While San Jose appears to be peaking heading into the postseason, Jones and the Sharks have a daunting upcoming schedule with three consecutive road games against St. Louis, Nashville and Vegas.