Jones allowed three goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

While it was a back-and-forth battle between the two teams, Jones recovered from letting a 3-1 lead slip away. He was steady in the final 10 minutes, allowing the Sharks to pull ahead on a Brent Burns goal at 18:12 of the third period. Jones has allowed 12 goals in four appearances this year, but he's gone 3-1-0. As long as he gets results, the 31-year-old should see most of the starts for the Sharks. Next up is a two-game set versus the Avalanche on Tuesday and Thursday.