Sharks' Martin Jones: Hoping to silence Ducks in road start

Jones will post up between the pipes in Sunday's road game against the Ducks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones is in pursuit of his fourth consecutive win, generating a terrific 2.01 GAA and .924 save percentage over the hot streak. The B.C. native has some tough luck against the Ducks in his career, as his record stands at 6-9-1 facing the divisional foe in spite of eye-opening ratios (1.98 GAA and .922 save mark) through 16 meetings.

